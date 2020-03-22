|
|
Sybil Judith Rynowecer, 92; born in NYC, formerly of Chicago's Old Town neighborhood; passed peacefully on March 11, 2020 at her residence in Evanston. Sybil was a dedicated volunteer for the Old Town Art Fair and later worked in retail, selling men's shirts & ties at Marshall Field's on State Street. Beloved mother of Alyse (fiancé Jaime Haas) Rynor; devoted grandmother of Shelli (Jason) Shadday, Erica (Neill) Macrum, and David Rosenfeld and step-grandmother of Sara Rosenfeld. Proud great-grandmother of Hazel, Zachary and new baby Shadday and River and Willow Macrum. Dear aunt of Amy Hill, Alan (Ceil) Horowitz, and Larry (Maud) Horowitz, Great-aunt of Helena and Leo. Services are being planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to http://unitychicago.org. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020