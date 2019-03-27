Home

Sydel Silverman Wolf

Sydel Silverman Wolf Obituary
Wolf, Sydel Silverman, Ph.D., 85, on March 25, 2019.Noted anthropologist. Beloved wife of the late Mel Silverstein and Dr. Eric R. Wolf. Devoted mother of Eve R. Silverman, Julie Silverman Yorn and Daniel J. Wolf.Cherished mother-in-law of Gene Scaperotta and Kevin Yorn.Adored grandmother of Alexander, Samantha, Libby, Nathaniel (Kim) and Jennifer (Lauren). Sweet sister of Goldie,Mark, Ida and the late Hymie, Hannah and Paul, and sister-in-law of June Finfer. Service Thursday, March 28, 11:30 am at "TheRiverside," 76 St. and Amsterdam Ave.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
