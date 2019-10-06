Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Sydelle F. Nelson Obituary
Sydelle F. Nelson, nee Fineman, age 106. Beloved wife of the late Myron. Loving mother of Dr. Allan D. Nelson, Dr. Robert J. Nelson, Leonard A. (Tina) Nelson and the late Sandra N. Weinberg. Proud grandmother of Michael O. (Patsy) Weinberg, Stephan K. (Kay) Weinberg, Michael J. (Clara) Nelson, Rachel (Mark) White, Todd M. Nelson, Alexandra E. Nelson, and the late Grant Nelson. Cherished great grandmother of Cassandra, Olivia, Zachary, Amy, Emily, Kimberly, Hannah, Catherine and Kiera. Dear sister of the late Doris Fell and the late Sanford Fineman. Adored aunt of Barbara Fell Joiner and Andrea Fell Moody. Graveside service Monday 11 AM at Waldheim Cemetery, 1400 S. Des Plaines Ave., Forest Park, IL (Gate 3). Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
