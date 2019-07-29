|
Sylvan R. Gross, CPA, age 84, of Lincolnshire, beloved husband of Marilyn, nee Dresden; loving father of Audrey (Mark) Smith, Arnie (Debbie) Gross, and Jeff Gross; adored Papa of Nikki, Jamie, and Carly Gross; devoted son of the late Abraham and the late Adele Gross; cherished brother of the late Muriel (late Seymour) Crasko and the late Jerome Gross; dear uncle of Geri (Bob) Wegner and Avis (Alan) Copeland; great uncle of Alison (Andy) Coughlin and great great uncle of Maya. Service Tuesday, 12 Noon, at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , or JourneyCare Hospice, www.journeycare.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 29, 2019