Pulaski , Sylvester C. 'Les' Sylvester Charles "Les" Pulaski, 87 of Valparaiso, IN passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born November 7, 1931 in Chicago to Alfred and Marie (Kobiljak) Pulaski. Les graduated from Harrison High School in Chicago and proudly served in the United States Navy on the USS Pittsburgh before he made his career as a Manager with Jewel food stores. He was a devoted member of Our Lady of Sorrows in Valparaiso and served as a Hospitality Minister, the Alter and Rosary Society, and bringing communion to members who were homebound. Les was an honorary member of Knight of Columbus, and enjoyed bowling, playing pool and cards, and watching the Blackhawks, Cubs, and Green Bay Packers.



On June 20, 1953 in Chicago, Les married Eleanor Barnas, who preceded him in death in 2011. He is survived by their daughters: Lynn (Doug) D'Avico of St. Charles, IL, Michelle (Thomas) Brew of Tinley Park, IL; his companion, Joanne; 8 siblings, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Lawrence Pulaski.



Private burial took place at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL. Memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI. Moeller Funeral Home handling arrangements.







