Sylvia A. Joseph, nee Scharff, Beloved wife of the late Burton. Loving mother of Ellen (the late Alfred) DiStefano, Vicki (David Burnham) Joseph, and Alan Joseph. Dear sister of Nathan Scharff and sister in law of the late Shirley Joseph. Cherished aunt of Kathy Gaval and Lysie (Steve) Bright. Sylvia was a member of the senior theater troupe, Still Acting Up, in Skokie, for more than a decade. She loved performing – singing and dancing – in the troupe's original musical productions. Other than her family, performing with the Still Acting Up troupe was one of her greatest joys in life. For the final year of her life, Sylvia received loving care from Armede Lambey and Esther Adeniseun, her caregivers. The family will always be grateful for the love, kindness, and exceptional care they showed Sylvia, especially in the last months of her life. Service Tuesday, August 6th at 1 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd. (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. Memorials in her memory to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601, would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019