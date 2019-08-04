Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Joseph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia A. Joseph

Add a Memory
Sylvia A. Joseph Obituary
Sylvia A. Joseph, nee Scharff, Beloved wife of the late Burton. Loving mother of Ellen (the late Alfred) DiStefano, Vicki (David Burnham) Joseph, and Alan Joseph. Dear sister of Nathan Scharff and sister in law of the late Shirley Joseph. Cherished aunt of Kathy Gaval and Lysie (Steve) Bright. Sylvia was a member of the senior theater troupe, Still Acting Up, in Skokie, for more than a decade. She loved performing – singing and dancing – in the troupe's original musical productions. Other than her family, performing with the Still Acting Up troupe was one of her greatest joys in life. For the final year of her life, Sylvia received loving care from Armede Lambey and Esther Adeniseun, her caregivers. The family will always be grateful for the love, kindness, and exceptional care they showed Sylvia, especially in the last months of her life. Service Tuesday, August 6th at 1 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd. (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. Memorials in her memory to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601, would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now