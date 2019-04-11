Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Shearin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia A. Shearin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sylvia A. Shearin Obituary
Sylvia A. Shearin, nee Stompor, 100, of Edison Park. Beloved wife of the late James H. Shearin, Sr. Loving mother of Geraldine (Wayne) Germek, Maryanne (Walt) Bajgrowicz, Virginia Shearin, Theresa (Tom) Liakopoulos, the late James H. Shearin, Jr. and the late Kathleen (Joseph) Fleischmann. Proud grandmother of 12. Great grandmother of many. Sylvia was also preceded in death by three siblings. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 at M.J. Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago from 5:00 until 9:00 PM. Funeral Saturday 9:30 AM prayers at the funeral home to Immaculate Conception Church. Mass 10:00 AM. Memorials appreciated to Rainbow Hospice, 1550 Bishop Court, Mt. Prospect, IL, 60056. Interment Saint Adalbert Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now