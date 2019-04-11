|
|
Sylvia A. Shearin, nee Stompor, 100, of Edison Park. Beloved wife of the late James H. Shearin, Sr. Loving mother of Geraldine (Wayne) Germek, Maryanne (Walt) Bajgrowicz, Virginia Shearin, Theresa (Tom) Liakopoulos, the late James H. Shearin, Jr. and the late Kathleen (Joseph) Fleischmann. Proud grandmother of 12. Great grandmother of many. Sylvia was also preceded in death by three siblings. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 at M.J. Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago from 5:00 until 9:00 PM. Funeral Saturday 9:30 AM prayers at the funeral home to Immaculate Conception Church. Mass 10:00 AM. Memorials appreciated to Rainbow Hospice, 1550 Bishop Court, Mt. Prospect, IL, 60056. Interment Saint Adalbert Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019