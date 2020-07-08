1/
Sylvia Anna Meyer
1952 - 2020
Sylvia A. Meyer nee Cisneros, 67, born August 16, 1952 passed away peacefully June 30, 2020. Sylvia was the beloved wife of Michael Meyer and loving mother to Austin. Proud daughter of Gilbert and the late Angela Cisneros. Loving sister to Cynthia (Stuart) Brown and cherished aunt to Molly and Henley. Caring sister-in-law to Bruce Meyer. Sylvia was a native Texan and graduated from the University of Houston. Her career brought her to Chicago in 1977. Sylvia and Michael met in 1979 and were married in 1981. Services will be held on July 10th at 10:00 am at St. Nicholas Church 806 Ridge Rd., Evanston, IL. For information 847-864-1185. Covid 19 protocols will be in effect. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Sylvia A. Meyer to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children Hospital of Chicago, 225 East Chicago Ave. Box 4. Chicago, IL 60611 or at www.luriechildrens.org/donate.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Service
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

