|
|
Sylvia Arnold, nee Green. Beloved wife of the late Samuel J. "Jerry" Arnold for 61 years. Loving mother of Paul (Celia) Arnold and Warren (Wendy Kabaker) Arnold. Proud Grandma of Helen (Matthew Alvis) Arnold and Joshua Arnold. Cherished aunt and friend. Services Tuesday 10:30 AM at Temple Beth Israel, 3601 Dempster, Skokie, IL 60076. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Israel. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 6, 2020