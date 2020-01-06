Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Sylvia Arnold Obituary
Sylvia Arnold, nee Green. Beloved wife of the late Samuel J. "Jerry" Arnold for 61 years. Loving mother of Paul (Celia) Arnold and Warren (Wendy Kabaker) Arnold. Proud Grandma of Helen (Matthew Alvis) Arnold and Joshua Arnold. Cherished aunt and friend. Services Tuesday 10:30 AM at Temple Beth Israel, 3601 Dempster, Skokie, IL 60076. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Israel. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 6, 2020
