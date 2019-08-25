|
|
Sylvia Boulahanis (nee Manos) Age 87
Beloved wife of the late Harry
Loving mother of Annie (Lenny) Jaglarski, Darlene (Tommy) O' Donnell, Harriett (Dave) Leo, Doris (John) Sykes.
Devoted daughter of Tom and Stella Manos
Cherished grandmother of Briana, Randy, Niko, Tabitha and Chaz
Proud sister, sister in law and friend of many
Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews
Funeral Services Tuesday 9:00am from Carbonara Funeral Home 1515 N. 25th Ave. Melrose Park, IL. to St. Monica Church for 10:00 am Mass. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 3:00 pm til 9:00 pm, Please omit flowers
Info: 708 343 6161 or www.carbonarafuneralhome.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019