Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 343-6161
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
Sylvia Boulahanis Obituary
Sylvia Boulahanis (nee Manos) Age 87

Beloved wife of the late Harry

Loving mother of Annie (Lenny) Jaglarski, Darlene (Tommy) O' Donnell, Harriett (Dave) Leo, Doris (John) Sykes.

Devoted daughter of Tom and Stella Manos

Cherished grandmother of Briana, Randy, Niko, Tabitha and Chaz

Proud sister, sister in law and friend of many

Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews

Funeral Services Tuesday 9:00am from Carbonara Funeral Home 1515 N. 25th Ave. Melrose Park, IL. to St. Monica Church for 10:00 am Mass. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 3:00 pm til 9:00 pm, Please omit flowers

Info: 708 343 6161 or www.carbonarafuneralhome.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
