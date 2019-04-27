|
Sylvia Brockstein, nee Drucker, 88, beloved wife of the late Irving; loving mother of Sharon (David) Reba, Helene (Martin) Shabelman and Bruce (Heidi) Brockstein; loving grandmother of Samantha (David) Hexdall, Matthew Shabelman and Hannah, Danielle, Reed, Elliot and the late Jason Brockstein; devoted daughter of the late Dora and Chaim Drucker; dear sister of Arthur (Phyllis) Drucker and Eileen (the late Robert) Mormolstein; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Chapel service Sunday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation at www.allbloodcancers.org. For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019