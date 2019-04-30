|
|
Sylvia E. Tazelaar, nee DeBiase, age 81, of Geneva. Beloved wife of Michael Jozwiak and the late Marvin W. Tazelaar; loving mother of Nancy Gant and Marvin E. Tazelaar; stepmother of David Jozwiak; devoted grandmother of Whitney (Nate) Simpson, and Nicholas Kriz, and Michael and Jessica Jozwiak; fond sister of Roger (Amelia) DeBiase, the late Margaret (the late Ben) Leonard, and the late Josephine (the late Roy) Hart; aunt to many and friend to very many.Visitation Thursday, May 2nd, 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 Blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. In-State Friday, 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Faith Christian Reformed Church, 1070 S. Prospect Ave, Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Anderson Animal Shelter, 1000 S La Fox St, South Elgin, IL 60177, are appreciated. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019