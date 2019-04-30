Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Tazelaar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia E. Tazelaar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sylvia E. Tazelaar Obituary
Sylvia E. Tazelaar, nee DeBiase, age 81, of Geneva. Beloved wife of Michael Jozwiak and the late Marvin W. Tazelaar; loving mother of Nancy Gant and Marvin E. Tazelaar; stepmother of David Jozwiak; devoted grandmother of Whitney (Nate) Simpson, and Nicholas Kriz, and Michael and Jessica Jozwiak; fond sister of Roger (Amelia) DeBiase, the late Margaret (the late Ben) Leonard, and the late Josephine (the late Roy) Hart; aunt to many and friend to very many.Visitation Thursday, May 2nd, 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 Blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. In-State Friday, 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Faith Christian Reformed Church, 1070 S. Prospect Ave, Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Anderson Animal Shelter, 1000 S La Fox St, South Elgin, IL 60177, are appreciated. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now