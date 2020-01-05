|
With great sadness, the family of Sylvia Harrison announces her sudden passing on December 22, 2019, at the age of 89 in Chicago, Illinois. Born December 18, 1930 she was the daughter of late George Wiita and late Mary Wiita (nee Talvitie) of Searchmont, Ontario. Prior to marriage she worked for the Algoma Central Railway and later joined the Royal Canadian Air Force. While serving in Germany she met her future husband, the late Ebert Darwin "Red" Harrison. Together they lived in the United States and she eventually moved to Chicago, Illinois. Sylvia was instrumental in helping to raise her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving son Darwin Harrison (Lisa) of Gilbert, Arizona, her daughter Catherine Harrison (late Mario) of Merida, Yucatan, Mexico and her daughter Carolyn Edwards (Stephen) of Chicago, Illinois. She joins her brother Leo Wiita (late Ann), and sister Mildred Parlowe (late Norman). She is survived by her sisters Bertha Cameron (late Bill), Irene Viita, and step-brothers Jim Kells (Diane) and Ernie Kells (Margo) of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Sarah, Emily and Amanda Harrison, Carrie and Christopher Weems, Alex and Elizabeth Aguado, Reed and Aneirin Edwards, great-grandson Austin Aguado and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Pastor Erin Bouman, David Hall and Sylvia's church family at Irving Park Lutheran Church for their visits and constant caring after she became housebound. Interment will be June 6, 2020 in McKee, Kentucky.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020