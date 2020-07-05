1/
Sylvia F. Major
Sylvia F. Major nee Albert. Beloved wife of the late James E. Major. Loving mother of Debra Crivellone, James (Linda) Major II, Stephen Major, John (Ruth) Major, Pamela (Dale) Renshaw, Carolyn (Daniel) Walsh, & the late Baby John. Cherished grandmother of Kristin (Andy), Jeremy (Carla), Ashton (Tom), Jim (Jacquie), Cheryl, Brittany, Jordan, Seth, John, Sarah, Dale (Kirstie), Tim, Cassie, Kate & Daniel. Proud great grandmother of 14 and still counting. Dear sister of John (Teresa) Albert & preceded in death by 2 sisters. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
JUL
7
Funeral
09:00 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
JUL
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gerald Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
