Sylvia F. Major nee Albert. Beloved wife of the late James E. Major. Loving mother of Debra Crivellone, James (Linda) Major II, Stephen Major, John (Ruth) Major, Pamela (Dale) Renshaw, Carolyn (Daniel) Walsh, & the late Baby John. Cherished grandmother of Kristin (Andy), Jeremy (Carla), Ashton (Tom), Jim (Jacquie), Cheryl, Brittany, Jordan, Seth, John, Sarah, Dale (Kirstie), Tim, Cassie, Kate & Daniel. Proud great grandmother of 14 and still counting. Dear sister of John (Teresa) Albert & preceded in death by 2 sisters. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
