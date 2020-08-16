1/1
Sylvia Gilbert
Sylvia Gilbert nee Skar beloved wife and helpmate of Raymond for 61 years; loving and wonderful mother of Natalie (Nate) Solomon, Sheldon (Donna) Gilbert and Jeffrey (Jenilyn) Gilbert; cherished and devoted grandmother of Elena Solomon (Oren Yirmiya), Arielle Solomon, Jeremy Solomon, Alex Gilbert, Carley Gilbert and Shannon Kate Gilbert; dear sister of the late Francine (Howard) Malkin; adored aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Sylvia taught in the Chicago Public schools for 37 years and was a winner of the President's Award for Excellence in Science Teaching. Private Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah, American Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Association. For information including a link to view the service or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
