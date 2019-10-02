Home

Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Lying in State
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Trinity Slovak Lutheran Church
5106 N. LaCrosse Ave
Chicago, IL
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Slovak Lutheran Church
5106 N. LaCrosse Ave
Chicago, IL
Sylvia I. Paska

Sylvia I. Paska Obituary
Sylvia I. Paska (nee Jankovic), age 88; beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Suzanne (Robert) Lunn and Debora Paska; fond sister of the late Vera Amrich, Helen Roble and Eleanor Reinhold; dear aunt of one niece and three nephews. Visitation Thurs., Oct. 3, 2019, 4-8 PM at Matz Funeral Home 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Lying in state Fri. from 9:00 AM until time of service, 10:00 AM, at Trinity Slovak Lutheran Church, 5106 N. LaCrosse Ave., Chicago. Interment Bohemian National Cemetery. 847/394-2336
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019
