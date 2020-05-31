Sylvia Kaplan (nee Lang), beloved wife of the late Morris (Maishe) Kaplan, for 56 years; loving mom of Carole (Alan Cohen) Kaplan-Cohen, Linda (Rabbi Elie) Kaplan Spitz, and David (Renee) Kaplan; cherished Nonny of Halley Cohen, Alyssa (Robert Sherman) Cohen Sherman, Joseph, Jonathan and Anna Spitz, Ethan and Ryan Kaplan; adored great-grandmother of Maya and Emma Sherman; dear sister of Daniel and the late Herbert Lang. Sylvia was a passionate champion of many causes and Jeopardy maven; 95 years was not enough time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ORT America. Due to the pandemic, burial will be private. For a recording of the service or to leave condolences please visit www.shalom2.com. For shiva information: 847.255.3520.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.