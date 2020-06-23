Sylvia Kavitt (nee Gekler) age 99, loving wife of the late Meyer Kavitt, cherished mother of the Hon. Richard (Barbara) Kavitt and Barbara (Jim) Hyman. Adored grandmother of Dr. Robert Kavitt, Becky (Eddie) Silverman and Dan (Johanna) Hyman. Proud great-grandmother of Dylan and Zachary Silverman and Isaac and Asher Hyman. Devoted sister of the late Ann (the late Stephen) Ellinoy, the late Sari (the late Marshall) Leven, and the late Morrie (the late Jean) Gekler. Devoted sister-in-law to the late Dr. Henry (the late Margaret) Kavitt, the late Ann (the late Irving) Rosenblum, and the late Sarah (the late Sol) Slavin. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. To keep everyone safe and healthy the service and shiva will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah, the Ark, or Jewish United Fund. To leave condolences or for information including a link to view the service, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847)255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.