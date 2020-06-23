Sylvia Kavitt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Kavitt (nee Gekler) age 99, loving wife of the late Meyer Kavitt, cherished mother of the Hon. Richard (Barbara) Kavitt and Barbara (Jim) Hyman. Adored grandmother of Dr. Robert Kavitt, Becky (Eddie) Silverman and Dan (Johanna) Hyman. Proud great-grandmother of Dylan and Zachary Silverman and Isaac and Asher Hyman. Devoted sister of the late Ann (the late Stephen) Ellinoy, the late Sari (the late Marshall) Leven, and the late Morrie (the late Jean) Gekler. Devoted sister-in-law to the late Dr. Henry (the late Margaret) Kavitt, the late Ann (the late Irving) Rosenblum, and the late Sarah (the late Sol) Slavin. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. To keep everyone safe and healthy the service and shiva will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah, the Ark, or Jewish United Fund. To leave condolences or for information including a link to view the service, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847)255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved