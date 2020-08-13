Sylvia L. Spysinski (nee Cywinski) 85, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020.
She was born on July 24, 1935 in Natrona, PA. Dear Daughter of the late Joseph and Stella Cywinski.
Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Richard Spysinski;
Loving Mother of Kathryn (Thomas) Howard and Lawrence (Anne) Spysinski;
Cherished Grandmother of Ryan, Jessica (fiance' Scott), Matthew (Gillian), Evan, and Drew.
Loved Sister of Carol (Duke) DeClere and the late Daniel Cywinski;
Adored Aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Sylvia retired in 1994 from Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park after more than 30 years of dedicated service as a registered nurse. Helping others was not only her Passion, it was her Calling.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Private funeral services will be held. Private interment will take place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home. P.C. 630-357-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com