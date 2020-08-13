1/
Sylvia L. Spysinski
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia L. Spysinski (nee Cywinski) 85, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020.

She was born on July 24, 1935 in Natrona, PA. Dear Daughter of the late Joseph and Stella Cywinski.

Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Richard Spysinski;

Loving Mother of Kathryn (Thomas) Howard and Lawrence (Anne) Spysinski;

Cherished Grandmother of Ryan, Jessica (fiance' Scott), Matthew (Gillian), Evan, and Drew.

Loved Sister of Carol (Duke) DeClere and the late Daniel Cywinski;

Adored Aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Sylvia retired in 1994 from Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park after more than 30 years of dedicated service as a registered nurse. Helping others was not only her Passion, it was her Calling.

She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

Private funeral services will be held. Private interment will take place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home. P.C. 630-357-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved