Sylvia M. Kabelman, 80 of Carp Lake, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey.
Born on July 27, 1939 in Chicago, IL where she grew up, she was the daughter of Bruno and Rhoda (Ferris) DeSando.
On April 24, 1965 Sylvia and Otto W. Kabelman were united in marriage in Chicago. They lived many years in Chicago, raising their two children, Natalie and Wesley.
Sylvia worked for more than 30 years at Sleepeck Printing in Bellwood, IL, retiring in 2003. After Otto also retired, they moved from Chicago to Carp Lake, Michigan in 2006.
Her family and friends will remember Sylvia as a great lady who was full of spunk. She will be missed by many.
Surviving is Otto, her husband of 54 years; her daughter, Natalie (William) Quaglia of Levering; her son, Wesley (Kay) Kabelman of Carp Lake; grandchildren, Lynn, Frank and Cate; three great grandchildren; sisters, Minnie, Pat and Donna; brothers, Edward, Ron and Larry; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her adoptive father, Edward Zarach.
Sylvia's family will remember her privately and those who wish are asked to consider memorial contributions to .
Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019