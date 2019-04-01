Home

McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:15 AM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Damian Church
Sylvia M. Phillips Obituary
Sylvia M. Phillips, age 83, passed away March 26, 2019. Longtime resident of Oak Forest and Orland Park, left us to join her beloved family: father Philip, mother Mary, who she cared for, for many years, and dear sister Gloria; loving aunt of Andrea Jones, Anita Jones-Schadler and Roberta Danner. Sylvia grew up in Kulpmont, PA and joined the convent as a young adult. Her Order, the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, served underprivileged areas including Native and African-American communities. Sylvia taught throughout her convent years and thereafter, ultimately retiring from Oak Ridge Elementary in Palos Hills. She was loving, kind, fun-hearted, generous and she cared deeply about her family and students. Sylvia made the world a brighter place.Funeral Friday, April 5, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest to St. Damian Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For information: 708-687-2990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2019
