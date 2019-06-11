Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Kahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Mae Kahn

Obituary Condolences

Sylvia Mae Kahn Obituary
Sylvia Mae Kahn, nee Greenwald, age 94, beloved wife for 67 years of the late Herbert E. Kahn; loving mother of Maureen (David) Stolman and Jamie (Carol) Kahn; adored Grandma Sylvia of Karen (Adam) Firsel, Erica (Josh) Legum, Kenny (Shelley) Stolman, Adam Kahn, and Lauren (Eitan) Friedman; proud great grandmother of Emma and Eli Firsel, Yakeira, Zohara, Makenzie, and Sonny Legum, Ari, Brooke, and Chloe Stolman, Elijah, Olivia, and Kaylie Friedman; devoted daughter of the late Morris and the late Taube Greenwald; cherished sister of the late Jean (late Hon. Lawrence) Fisher; dear sister-in-law of Lawrence (Bette) Kahn; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Service Tuesday, 12 Noon at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Keshet, www.keshet.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now