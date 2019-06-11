|
Sylvia Mae Kahn, nee Greenwald, age 94, beloved wife for 67 years of the late Herbert E. Kahn; loving mother of Maureen (David) Stolman and Jamie (Carol) Kahn; adored Grandma Sylvia of Karen (Adam) Firsel, Erica (Josh) Legum, Kenny (Shelley) Stolman, Adam Kahn, and Lauren (Eitan) Friedman; proud great grandmother of Emma and Eli Firsel, Yakeira, Zohara, Makenzie, and Sonny Legum, Ari, Brooke, and Chloe Stolman, Elijah, Olivia, and Kaylie Friedman; devoted daughter of the late Morris and the late Taube Greenwald; cherished sister of the late Jean (late Hon. Lawrence) Fisher; dear sister-in-law of Lawrence (Bette) Kahn; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Service Tuesday, 12 Noon at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Keshet, www.keshet.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 11, 2019