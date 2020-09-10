Sylvia Mell, nee Bauloff, 88, beloved wife and best friend of the late Melvin Mell and the late Gilbert "Gibby" Walter; loving and devoted mother of Brian Walter (Eileen McKeough); caring daughter of the late Toma and Stvetana "Florika" Bauloff; cherished sister of the late Gloria (the late Thomas) Jennings; a dear friend of many. Throughout her life Sylvia was a force to be reckoned with nearly infinite energy and never quit attitude. A 35-year cancer survivor, she loved the arts and to travel. She and Melvin traveled yearly to Mexico for 28 years and she continued to do so after his passing until this past February visiting with friends from around the world. She would walk everyday after her "Senior coffee" with her friends at McDonalds. Strongly independent and self-reliant she grew stronger with each obstacle she overcame. She derived great joy from the many friends and family she had. Sylvia will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lurie Cancer Center, Heartland Hospice or a charitable organization significant to you and your family. A private service will be held. Livestream information: On Thursday, September 10th at 12:55 pm, search for the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook Page, then scroll down to Sylvia's name to watch the service. For information: call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.