Sylvia Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Miller, nee Ekter, beloved wife of the late Sam I. Miller; loving mother of Fred (Carole) and Caryn Miller; adored grandmother of David (Melissa) and Ryan (Marissa) Miller; dearest great grandmother of Abby, Max, Emily, Henry, and Ruby Miller; fond brother of late Bernard Ekter. Private family service will be held. Contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved