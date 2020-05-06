Sylvia Miller, nee Ekter, beloved wife of the late Sam I. Miller; loving mother of Fred (Carole) and Caryn Miller; adored grandmother of David (Melissa) and Ryan (Marissa) Miller; dearest great grandmother of Abby, Max, Emily, Henry, and Ruby Miller; fond brother of late Bernard Ekter. Private family service will be held. Contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.