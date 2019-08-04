Home

Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Transfiguration of Our Lord Savior Greek Orthodox Chapel in Elmwood Cemetery
2905 N. Thatcher Rd.
River Grove, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Transfiguration of Our Lord Savior Greek Orthodox Chapel in Elmwood Cemetery
2905 N. Thatcher Rd.
River Grove, IL
View Map
Sylvia Mitchell (nee Tompis), beloved wife of the late Michael Mitchell; Devoted mother of Sansi Mitchell and Michael MItchell: Loving sister of the late Theodora Tompis, Dean Tompis, and Michael Tompis; Sylvia was a life long member of Medinah Country Club, an avid golfer and ballroom dancer; Fond friend of many. Visitation Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4 - 9 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. ( 3/4 mile west of Roselle/Bloomindale Rd.) Roselle, Illinois. Family and friends will meet 9 a.m., Monday morning at Transfiguration of Our Lord Savior Greek Orthodox Chapel (located in Elmwood Cemetery 2905 N. Thatcher Rd. River Grove, IL) for 9:30 a.m. Funeral service. Entombment following service in Mausoleum. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., info: 630-889-1700 or Salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
