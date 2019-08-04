|
Sylvia Mitchell (nee Tompis), beloved wife of the late Michael Mitchell; Devoted mother of Sansi Mitchell and Michael MItchell: Loving sister of the late Theodora Tompis, Dean Tompis, and Michael Tompis; Sylvia was a life long member of Medinah Country Club, an avid golfer and ballroom dancer; Fond friend of many. Visitation Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4 - 9 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. ( 3/4 mile west of Roselle/Bloomindale Rd.) Roselle, Illinois. Family and friends will meet 9 a.m., Monday morning at Transfiguration of Our Lord Savior Greek Orthodox Chapel (located in Elmwood Cemetery 2905 N. Thatcher Rd. River Grove, IL) for 9:30 a.m. Funeral service. Entombment following service in Mausoleum. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., info: 630-889-1700 or Salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019