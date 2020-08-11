Sylvia Neiberg, nee Meister, age 91, of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Northbrook; beloved wife of the late Al Neiberg; loving mother of Elaine (Barry) Talbert, Susan Gussis, and Howard Neiberg; adored Mema of Alison (David) Schwartz, David (Lizzie) Gussis, Matthew (Lisa) Talbert, and Alex Neiberg; proud great grandmother of Abraham, Harrison, Ruth, Annabelle, Scarlett, Oriana, and Naomi; devoted daughter of the late Phillip and late Dora Meister; cherished sister of Jerome (Eunice) Meister; treasured aunt and friend to many. Sylvia was extremely generous, vivacious, and had boundless energy. She left an indelible mark on everyone she touched. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Thursday, 12 Noon CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click on Sylvia's photo and scroll down to Service Details. Contributions may be made to Keshet, 600 Academy Dr. #130, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.keshet.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.