Sylvia Pekay, nee Epstein, 99 ¾, beloved wife for 63 years of the late Milton; loving mother of Marc M. (Marsha) and Michael (Donna); adored grandmother of Joel (Danielle), Ross, Laura (David) Horwitch, Hayley (Gene Lisula) and Gwen (Scot) Pekay-Levine; proud great grandmother of Max, Anna, Zoe, Anna, Jacob, Taylor, Jace, Chloe, Demi, Jules, Shayna, Benjamin, Alec, Maya, Jenna, Brielle and the late Lacey: devoted daughter of the late Rabbi Ephraim and the late Hannah Epstein, cherished sister of the late Rabbi Harry (late Reva) Epstein of Atlanta, late Sidney, late Aaron David, and late Emmanuel (late Golda) Epstein, and the late Annabelle Temkin; fond sister-in-law of Rose Koff-Klein; treasured aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. Service Wednesday, 2:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Entombment at Shalom Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Lacey Horwitch Scholarship Fund at Glenbrook North High School, c/o Bonnie Schoenberg, 3216 Highland Rd., Northbrook, IL 60062 or Lacey Legacy/Chai Life, 6600 N. Lincoln Ave., #300, Lincolnwood, IL 60712. Please refrain from bringing in food into the shiva residence. For condolence information: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2019