Sylvia Rakosnik (nee Powell), age 91, of Burr Ridge; beloved wife of 49 years to Bohumil "Bob" Rakosnik; devoted mother of Catherine (Dennis) Owens, Laura (Donald) Listak and Randall (Lori) Rakosnik; proud grandmother of seven; cherished great-grandmother of six; dear sister of Dolores (late Robert) Lamich; fond sister-in-law of the late Arthur (the late Josephine) Rakosnik; aunt to many. Visitation 9:30am to 11:00am Tuesday, September 8th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Group limit of 50 and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Masks required. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Sylvia was an avid gardener and traveler, loved to cook and bake, and enjoyed playing card games. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shriners Hospital for Children
would be appreciated. Funeral Info: (708) 352-6500 or HJFunerals.com