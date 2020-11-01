1/
Sylvia Ruth Telser
1930 - 2020
Sylvia Ruth Telser, (née Trossman), age 90, of Chicago, Illinois died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born in Montréal, Canada on March 7, 1930. She graduated from McGill University and came to Chicago when she was 25 in 1955. She married Lester G. Telser in June 1956. Over the years, she was a social worker, and active in Hadassah. She was passionate about gardening. She took great joy in raising their son Joshua (Esther Tryban) and their daughter Tamar (Ron) Schwartz. In later years she also found great joy in being a grandmother to Tamar and Ron's daughters, Leena and Cara. Graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
