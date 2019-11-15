Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
12:15 PM
Sylvia Unterman nee Katzman, 89, beloved wife of the late Richard Spiwak and the late Dr. Martin Unterman; loving mother of Mark (Ronna) Spiwak, Alan Spiwak, Andrew (Tracey) Spiwak, Debra Gershenzon, Thomas (Janet) Unterman, Bruce (Linda) Unterman and Terry (Roberta) Unterman; cherished grandmother of 19 and great grandmother of 9; dear sister of Elaine (Lawrence) Shefsky, the late Carolyn (the late Marvin) Keller and the late Mitzi (the late Norman) Rodin; many loving nieces and nephews. Chapel service, Sunday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 15, 2019
