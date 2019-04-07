Sylvia Wouk, 91, of Bahama, NC was born in Lyons, IL on October 5, 1927 and passed away on March 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She will be remembered for her kindness, most beautiful smile, unconditional love for her family, and the world's best povetica, apple slices, and potato salad. Her beautiful voice and love of singing will be sorely missed, especially at Christmastime. Sylvia and her husband Bill spent the early years of their marriage in Lyons before moving to Downers Grove where they raised their three children. They later moved to Morris, splitting their time between Illinois and south Florida until relocating to North Carolina to be near family.Preceded in death by her husband Bill, son-in-law Mike Matteson, parents George and Katherine (Grubesic) Marohnic, brothers John and George, and sister Wilma. She is survived by her daughters Cindy and Lisa (Mike), son Scott (Amanda), granddaughters Kari (Mike), Kristin (John), great-granddaughter Coco, sister Anna, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Frances Gray Soltys Adult Day Health Program of Hillsborough, NC, which Sylvia attended the last five years. The family is forever grateful for the compassionate care provided by the wonderful staff at Duke Regional Hospital, Duke Homecare and Hospice, and Hillcrest Convalescent Center of Durham, NC.A celebration of Sylvia's life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to The Bryan Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Duke University Medical Center (Attn: Roberta Demery), 2200 West Main St., Suite A-200, Durham, NC 27705 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary