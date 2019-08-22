Home

T. Scott Wilson Obituary
T. Scott Wilson, lifelong resident of the North Shore, passed peacefully Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He is survived by a sister, Pamela Wilson and a niece, Christina Peterson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Estelle Wilson and brother, David Wilson. He was raised in Wilmette, a graduate of New Trier class of '78, Wittenberg College and was currently a resident of Northfield. Scott was a sports' enthusiast and an outdoors man and he will be missed by his family and many friends. A memorial will be planned at a future date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019
