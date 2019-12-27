Home

Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
T. Wheeler Leonard Obituary
Leonard T. Wheeler, age 77 of Kaukauna, Wi, passed away at home on December 20, 2019, He was the beloved husband of the late Jacqueline (nee Lattyak); devoted father of Michael (Amy) Wheeler; adored grandfather of Ella, Owen and Aiden Wheeler and loving son of the late Joseph and Katherine Wheeler. Visitation Saturday, December 28, 2019 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). Interment Private. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local animal shelter of your choice.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019
