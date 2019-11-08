|
|
Tadeusz H. Nowotarski, age 102, beloved husband of the late Pelagia, nee Paluch; loving father of Chris (Janet) and Dennis (Kathy); dear dziadzia of Nicholas (Kara Riely), Kristen (Greg) Sherwin, Steven, Meredith, and Alanah; cherished brother of Janina (late Henryk) Grykalowska, and the late Walter (late Lucy), Bronislaw (late Domicella), Helena (late Boleslaw) Kolodziej, and late Matthew (late Stephanie); fond brother-in-law of Bogdan (Maria) Paluch, Krystyna (late Marian) Weglinski, the late Wanda (late Wiktor) Szarga, and the late Stefan (Zosia) Paluch. The family would like to express their gratitude to Katarzyna Kostecka for her loving care. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles on Sunday from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Monday 9:00 am to St. Emily Church for 10:00 am Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Polish American Congress Charitable Foundation 6645 N. Oliphant Avenue Chicago, IL 60631-1390 or Notre Dame College Prep 7655 W. Dempster Avenue Niles, IL 60714 appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019