Tadeusz Stefanczyk, age 84, beloved husband of the late Maria, nee Wolinski; loving father of Christopher (Debra), Lucy (Bill) Brown, and the late Barb (Tim) Serviss; dear grandfather of Samantha, Kristen, Nicole, and Kevin; fond uncle of many. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles on Thursday from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Friday 9:15 am to St. Juliana Church Mass 10:00 am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019