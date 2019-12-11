Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Tadeusz Stefanczyk
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:15 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Juliana Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Tadeusz Stefanczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tadeusz Stefanczyk


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tadeusz Stefanczyk Obituary
Tadeusz Stefanczyk, age 84, beloved husband of the late Maria, nee Wolinski; loving father of Christopher (Debra), Lucy (Bill) Brown, and the late Barb (Tim) Serviss; dear grandfather of Samantha, Kristen, Nicole, and Kevin; fond uncle of many. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles on Thursday from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Friday 9:15 am to St. Juliana Church Mass 10:00 am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tadeusz's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -