Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Tama J. Snitovsky, 49, following a valiant struggle with complications of leukemia. Beloved and devoted daughter of Norman and Roberta nee Shaffer. Dear sister of Peter A. (Molly) Snitovsky and the late Barry Snitovsky. Service Friday, 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Shalom Cemetery. Tama was a Human Resourses and Pension Specialist and worked for Walgreens, Hewitt, Emerson Electric and others, before leaving her cubical life to become an avid gardener and bicyclist. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hadassah Chicago North Shore, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062 www.hadassah.org/cns would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019
