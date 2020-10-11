Tamaki Ogura, age 83 of Darien IL formerly of Hinsdale IL, passed away October 9, 2020 peacefully surrounded by family. He was born August 17, 1937. Tamaki is preceded in death by his parents Sueji and Ryo; three brothers Toru, Manabu, and Tsutomo. Tamaki is survived by his two sisters Emiko Mori and Ihoko Cummings; his wife of 58 years Emmeline Ogura and their 4 Children Michie (Howard), Meiko, Kentaro (Lisa), and Kinjiro (Amanda) and his 7 grandchildren Melina, Sofia, Tamaki, Kenji, Leah, Daniel, and Emma. Tamaki had a fulfilling life including his passion of owning a jewelry business of 43 years in Western Springs. Tamaki loved to embrace his Japanese culture by involving himself in the Chicago Japanese community and Buddhist temple. During his downtime, he would watch Japanese television including college marathons, soccer matches, and Sumo tournaments. When he was younger, his many hobbies included marathon running, judo, fishing, golf, and playing Ma Jong. He loved to travel and cook with his family. New Year's Day sushi was a tradition that his family would never miss. He was a kind and generous man that always loved his family. He will truly be missed.





