Tamara Lynn Donnelly

Tamara Lynn Donnelly Obituary
Tamara L Donnelly of Bridgeview, Illinois, age 60 passed away February 12, 2020. Tamara is the daughter of late Thomas Donnelly and Nancy James. Tamara is survived by her 3 children Jennifer Spears (Patrick), Colleen McEnaney, Kevin McEnaney (Lindsey) and her sister Kathleen Koch (John) and brother Larry Hayden (Stephanie). Tamara was a grandmother of 8 grandchildren Adalyn, Phoenix, Lucas, Brittney, Sierra, Nadya, Carson and Lucy. Tamara also has 7 nephews Kyle, Shane, Larry Jr., Heath, Taylor, Josiah and Jeremiah. Tamara also has 3 nieces Haley, Samantha and Lauren.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date decided by the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2020
