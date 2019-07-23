|
|
Tamara R. "Tammy" Garcia, 56, of Aurora passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2019. She was born on November 5, 1962 in Mt. Vernon, IL the daughter of David and Roberta (Carlton) Smith. For several years Tammy worked at Westell Technologies. She had a passion for collecting beanie babies and snow babies. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Jose Garcia; children, Michael Hernandez, Christina (Virgilio) Santiago, Jennifer (Benjamin) Borhart, and Veronica Hernandez; mother, Roberta Smith, step-mother, Ronnie Smith and grandchildren, Marie, Ethan, Angelie, Anthony, Jonathan, Victor, Eric, Eve, Logan and Grayson. She is preceded in death by her father David and brother, Bruce Smith.
Family will be receiving guests on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Interment will be private.
www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019