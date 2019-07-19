Wishing you where here today,



for even just a while



So I could say Happy Birthday



and see your Loving smile.



The only gifts today will be



the sweet memories you left behind



of laughter joy and happiness



That echo on, in my mind



I'll gaze upon pictures



I'll think of you with love



And hope you're doing fine



in heaven up above



May our Brothers and family in heaven



hold you closely, while singing you a song



And I'll be sending



a million hugs and kisses



today and all YEAR long!!!



We miss you always each and everyday



It seems to hit us more



Because it's your 31st Birthday Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 19 to July 20, 2019