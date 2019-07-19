|
|
Wishing you where here today,
for even just a while
So I could say Happy Birthday
and see your Loving smile.
The only gifts today will be
the sweet memories you left behind
of laughter joy and happiness
That echo on, in my mind
I'll gaze upon pictures
I'll think of you with love
And hope you're doing fine
in heaven up above
May our Brothers and family in heaven
hold you closely, while singing you a song
And I'll be sending
a million hugs and kisses
today and all YEAR long!!!
We miss you always each and everyday
It seems to hit us more
Because it's your 31st Birthday
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 19 to July 20, 2019