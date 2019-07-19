Home

Wishing you where here today,

for even just a while

So I could say Happy Birthday

and see your Loving smile.

The only gifts today will be

the sweet memories you left behind

of laughter joy and happiness

That echo on, in my mind

I'll gaze upon pictures

I'll think of you with love

And hope you're doing fine

in heaven up above

May our Brothers and family in heaven

hold you closely, while singing you a song

And I'll be sending

a million hugs and kisses

today and all YEAR long!!!

We miss you always each and everyday

It seems to hit us more

Because it's your 31st Birthday
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 19 to July 20, 2019
