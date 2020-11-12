Tammi Moore Georgi loved hard, laughed harder, and lifted the spirits of friends and strangers alike. She gave new meaning to the word hope, and brought as much joy to those around her in her most trying days as she did at her best.
Tammi grew up in New Vernon, NJ. An all-star field hockey player, Tammi started her athletic career at The Peck School and Kent Place School and continued at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, playing at the college level and winning a national championship. Tammi lived in New York City and Charlottesville, Virginia, where she became a pediatric nurse practitioner. Her growing family brought her to Lake Forest, Illinois, where she formed loyal friendships and brightened rooms as if on a mission. To Tammi, friends were family.
She is survived by the love of her life and husband, William Georgi, and her two children Liam and Jane, who were her inspiration every day. She is also survived by her mother, Jennifer McNamara, sisters Kelli Hutchinson and Tina Moore, and brother Bryan Moore. Tammi was the adored aunt to Griffin, Samantha and Charlie Hutchinson, Paige Georgi and Mathilde, Otto, and Marcus Lauprete.
The scope of Tammi's determination and life force brings a lesson for all of those around her - expressing hope, grace, and positivity in the face of a daunting battle. She was endlessly happy, strong, and defiant. Tammi leaves us with the best example a mother can teach her children: hope.
There will be a virtual service held on Friday, November 13 at 10 am, the service will be streamed live on The Church of the Holy Spirit, Lake Forest, IL website www.chslf.org
or by going to Wenban Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tammi Georgi Fund. Please visit Wenban Funeral Home website for more details regarding the fund in her memory. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest, IL (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com