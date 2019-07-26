|
|
Tana Jo Rarick, 63, of Montgomery entered into the church triumphant on July 24, 2019. She was born on March 26, 1956 in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of William Dale and Marian (Nye) Billingham. She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Kansas State University. Through the years she held various positions in the printing and graphic arts field, and was last employed with Nefra Printing in York, PA as a graphic artist. Tana was an active member of Chicago Heights, Eastminster and most recently Oswego Presbyterian Churches. She was involved in choir, bell choir, playing the flute, leadership roles and in many other capacities. She was passionate about Bowen Theory/ Family Systems Theory and recently completed training as a facilitator to help congregations in crisis. She enjoyed playing the flute, square dancing and had a love for Sci-Fi. She was a dedicated wife, a wonderful mother, and an adored grandmother who will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years Phil Rarick; children, Josey (Jason) Field and Nathan (Michelle) Rarick; grandchildren, Jake, Lincoln, Emma, Madison and Coraline; brother, Greg (Lori) Billingham and sister, Karen Geller-Shinn.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Family will be receiving guests on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church of Oswego, 1976 IL Rt. 25 Oswego, IL 60543. Interment will follow at First Presbyterian Church Chicago Heights, IL.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to the Center for Family Process at www.centerforfamilyprocess.com
www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019