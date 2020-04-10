|
|
IN LOVING MEMORY
July 4, 1975 - April 10, 2010
A million times we've needed you.
A million times we've cried.
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would have died.
In life we loved you dearly.
In death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place,
No one else can ever fill.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you didn't go alone.
Part of us went with,
The day God took you home.
It has been 10 years that you have been gone,
But you are always in our hearts
And we miss you everyday.
Love,
Mom, Dad, Travis, Leo, and Maya
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2020