Tara Michelle Feldman
July 4, 1975 - April 10, 2010

Independence Day Daughter

(For Tara)

Your eyes represent the innocence and the

brilliance of the Fourth of July

The innocence of the child

in wonderment at the fireworks,

The brilliance of your personality

blazing across the sky,

You are no longer limited

by the earth and it plains

You are now part of the heavens.

When I see fireworks on the Fourth of July,

I will think of you.

The innocence, openness,

and hopefulness of a child.

The brilliance of what was,

is now, and shall in the future be.

You see, you left behind three brilliant sparks

for us to marvel at (Travis, Leo, and Maya):

and they will lead us on

from where you left off.

When I look at fireworks, it is their brilliance,

and uniqueness that catch my attention,

more so than the time spent in the air.

People will remember your beautiful smile-

which has no earthly bounds.

Your presence on this planet definitely gives

us hope, and lights up the darkness-

like fireworks on Independence Day.

Love, Mom and Dad


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 4, 2020.
