July 4, 1975 - April 10, 2010



Independence Day Daughter



(For Tara)



Your eyes represent the innocence and the



brilliance of the Fourth of July



The innocence of the child



in wonderment at the fireworks,



The brilliance of your personality



blazing across the sky,



You are no longer limited



by the earth and it plains



You are now part of the heavens.



When I see fireworks on the Fourth of July,



I will think of you.



The innocence, openness,



and hopefulness of a child.



The brilliance of what was,



is now, and shall in the future be.



You see, you left behind three brilliant sparks



for us to marvel at (Travis, Leo, and Maya):



and they will lead us on



from where you left off.



When I look at fireworks, it is their brilliance,



and uniqueness that catch my attention,



more so than the time spent in the air.



People will remember your beautiful smile-



which has no earthly bounds.



Your presence on this planet definitely gives



us hope, and lights up the darkness-



like fireworks on Independence Day.



Love, Mom and Dad





