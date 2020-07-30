Tasos James Hinaris M.D., 94, of Northbrook, IL. passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Biller) Hinaris, loving father of Terry (Maria) and the late James, caring grandfather of Taso and Georgia Hinaris, fond brother of six and uncle to many in Chicago and in Greece. For 35 years he had the privilege of caring for multiple generations of children within Chicago's Greek American community and beyond. His warm presence and steady demeaner calmed many nervous mothers. He enjoyed an active retirement as a "snowbird" in Clearwater Beach, FL playing golf with friends and welcoming visits from his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago at luriechildrens.org
. Due to Covid-19 restrictions family and friends who would like to attend services please call Oehler Funeral Home at 847-824-5155 to register.