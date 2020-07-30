1/2
Tasos James Hinaris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tasos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tasos James Hinaris M.D., 94, of Northbrook, IL. passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Biller) Hinaris, loving father of Terry (Maria) and the late James, caring grandfather of Taso and Georgia Hinaris, fond brother of six and uncle to many in Chicago and in Greece. For 35 years he had the privilege of caring for multiple generations of children within Chicago's Greek American community and beyond. His warm presence and steady demeaner calmed many nervous mothers. He enjoyed an active retirement as a "snowbird" in Clearwater Beach, FL playing golf with friends and welcoming visits from his grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago at luriechildrens.org. Due to Covid-19 restrictions family and friends who would like to attend services please call Oehler Funeral Home at 847-824-5155 to register.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
8478245155
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved