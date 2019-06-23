Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
Tauba Wrobel, nee Lisak, 91, devoted and loving wife of 56 years of the late Morris "Moische" Wrobel; loving mother of Joseph Wrobel (Anne Bolotin) and Claire (Stephen) Ellis; grandmother of Shawn Michael Wrobel; great-grandmother of Logan Molly Wrobel; sister of the late Jacky Lisak; sister-in-law of Sonja Lisak; aunt to Edna, Dani and Thierry Lisak; great aunt to Alejandro, Kimberly, Emily, Ilya and Mikha Lisak. Tauba was born in Zurich Switzerland where she met Moische later during WWII. He was a holocaust survivor who along with two cousins, escaped from Poland and the Nazis and found new life in Switzerland during the war. They married in 1947 and made their way to Chicago in 1950. Graveside service 2:30 PM Monday at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 Rand Rd. Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to F.I.D.F. (www.fidf.org). For information or to leave condolences 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
