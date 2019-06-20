Home

Ted B. Stiemann

Ted B. Stiemann Obituary
Ted B. Stiemann, Age 58, In God's Care on June 12, 2019. Loving father to Ben, Bryon, and Ted. Beloved son of Bern and Mary. Devoted brother of Shannon (Neal Van Zutphen), Kathleen (Henry Brown), and Loretta Heidegger. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Private Memorial Mass was held at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in Oak Lawn. In memory of Ted, donations to the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless, 70 E. Lake St., Chicago, IL 60601 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-636-5500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019
