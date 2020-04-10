|
Ted E. Leverenz, 78, of Melrose Park, IL, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Beloved husband to his bride Kathleen Jarecki-Leverenz. Loving father of Tracy (William Bergh) Leigh Bergh, Kevin (Jamie Francis-Leverenz) Leverenz, Brian (Gina) Jarecki, and Michael (Chirag Badlani) Jarecki. Gentle grandpa to Melanie, Christina, Abigail, Ethan, Brian, Jr., and Ronen. Dear brother of Thomas (Sonia) Leverenz and uncle to many. Dedicated doggie dad to many, including Bailey, Bella and Mia. Ted served as an IL State Representative from 1974 to 1991, including as Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, and a Senator from 1991 to 1993. He is remembered as a dedicated public servant who "Never Had a Bad Day," with a smile to prove it. His loving nature and kindness will be forever cherished and carried on by his family, loved ones and many friends. Due to the pandemic, no public memorial service will be held. Contributions to honor Ted's life and legacy may be made to the , lung.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2020