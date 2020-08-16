Ted Halkin

Theodore Halkin, 96, artist and teacher. Beloved husband of the late Edith; devoted father of Sylvia Halkin and Daniel (Lisa Patterson) Halkin; caring brother of the late Thelma Suchard and Leslie Halkin; well-loved by his nieces, nephews, and close friends George Liebert, Susan Frankel, and Michele Feder-Nadoff. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greater Chicago Food Depository, www.chicagosfoodbank.org
, or Americas Media Initiative, www.americasmediainitiative.org
. For further info: www.weinsteinandpiserfuneralhome.com
.