Ted Bernaski, age 80, of Lemont, IL passed away peacefully at his home, Friday, April 3, 2020. Devoted son of the late Stanley Bernaski, and the late Angeline Smalley; loving husband of Carol nee Banas; cherished father of Ann (Jack) Hamilton, Mary (Jack) Tschannen, and Carrie (Dr. Joe, D.V.M.) Abrassart; adored grandfather of Brian, Kevin, Matthew, Phillip, and John; dearest brother of Dolores (the late Jerry) Daciolas, Emily (Edward) Wieczorek, the late Louise (John) Dorcak; fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. A longtime member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 710, Pioneers Club. Burial will be done privately, with a celebration of his life to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations to the – Chicago at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/chicago then click on donate, or mail to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607 Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 6, 2020