Ted Bernaski
Ted J. Bernaski


1939 - 2020
Ted J. Bernaski Obituary
Ted Bernaski, age 80, of Lemont, IL passed away peacefully at his home, Friday, April 3, 2020. Devoted son of the late Stanley Bernaski, and the late Angeline Smalley; loving husband of Carol nee Banas; cherished father of Ann (Jack) Hamilton, Mary (Jack) Tschannen, and Carrie (Dr. Joe, D.V.M.) Abrassart; adored grandfather of Brian, Kevin, Matthew, Phillip, and John; dearest brother of Dolores (the late Jerry) Daciolas, Emily (Edward) Wieczorek, the late Louise (John) Dorcak; fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. A longtime member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 710, Pioneers Club. Burial will be done privately, with a celebration of his life to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations to the – Chicago at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/chicago then click on donate, or mail to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607 Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 6, 2020
